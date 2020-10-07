Dr. Lindsey Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Greenville Ob Gyn At Pmri3506 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807 Directions (302) 661-3375
-
2
Imaging Services- Concord161 Wilmington W Chester Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Directions (302) 661-3375
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
We consulted Dr. Davis for fist time pregnancy. As first time parents we had lots of questions and doubts she answered all questions and helped reducing our stress. She provided great care with attention to detail with patience. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we had to see other doctors some times due to schedule changes. I would highly recommend her as one of the best doctors we've ever had.
About Dr. Lindsey Davis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215228515
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.