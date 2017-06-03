Dr. Cortes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsey Cortes, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Cortes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Cortes works at
Locations
1
Ut Health San Antonio2829 Babcock Rd Ste 407, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-6570
- 2 87 PO Box, San Antonio, TX 78291 Directions (210) 358-5515
3
Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 358-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been feeling very satisfied with Sr. Cortes. We have visited 6 times so far and every time she examines my baby I feel reassured that my baby is in good care. She reviews my baby thoroughly and always assure she has cover any of my concerns. She respects my decisions and even though she looks very young, she seems to know what she is doing. I recommend Dr Cortes widely.
About Dr. Lindsey Cortes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1962847103
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Pediatrics
