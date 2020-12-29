See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chico, CA
Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chico, CA. 

Dr. Cafferata works at Chico Community Counseling Center in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Valley Indian Hlth-womens Hlth.
    500 Cohasset Rd Ste 15, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 433-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cafferata?

    Dec 29, 2020
    I was very nervous after having the same OB for almost 20yrs and knew my risk with pregnancies. Dr Cafferata took the time to review everything and spent time getting to know me and my history. I felt very comfortable leaving the office knowing I'm in good hands. She is truly took her time making sure myself and the baby is as healthy as can be and current with everything to date. I would absolutely recommend her office!
    Sarah R — Dec 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cafferata to family and friends

    Dr. Cafferata's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cafferata

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD.

    About Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487889887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cafferata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cafferata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cafferata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cafferata works at Chico Community Counseling Center in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cafferata’s profile.

    Dr. Cafferata has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cafferata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cafferata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cafferata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cafferata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cafferata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.