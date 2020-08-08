See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Lindsey Bruce, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Lindsey Bruce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Bruce works at Steward Coastal Gynecology Specialists in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Coastal Gynecology Specialists
    840 37th Pl Ste 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 567-6412
    Sebastian River Medical Center
    13695 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 589-3186

  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 08, 2020
    I am so impressed with Dr. Bruce and her associates. Dr. Bruce is very thorough and kind and took her time to explain my issues and provide all options for treatment. Her staff was incredibly efficient, understanding and helpful and I am so grateful to everyone for making my visit a positive experience. I highly recommend!!
    About Dr. Lindsey Bruce, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356672877
    Education & Certifications

    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Dr. Lindsey Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruce accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

