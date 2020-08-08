Dr. Lindsey Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Bruce, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Bruce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Locations
Steward Coastal Gynecology Specialists840 37th Pl Ste 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-6412
Sebastian River Medical Center13695 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-3186
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so impressed with Dr. Bruce and her associates. Dr. Bruce is very thorough and kind and took her time to explain my issues and provide all options for treatment. Her staff was incredibly efficient, understanding and helpful and I am so grateful to everyone for making my visit a positive experience. I highly recommend!!
About Dr. Lindsey Bruce, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1356672877
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce works at
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.