Dr. Lindsey Beakley, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Beakley, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence Breast Surgical Oncology6701 Airport Blvd Ste B222, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beakley very clearly explained my treatment plan on my first visit. She returned my phone calls when needed. She also showed great concern for me as an individual patient. My surgery went as planned with very little scarring.
About Dr. Lindsey Beakley, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- General Surgery
Dr. Beakley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beakley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beakley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beakley.
