Overview

Dr. Lindsey Beakley, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.

Dr. Beakley works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Breast Surgical Oncology in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Providence Breast Surgical Oncology
    6701 Airport Blvd Ste B222, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Mastectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Beakley very clearly explained my treatment plan on my first visit. She returned my phone calls when needed. She also showed great concern for me as an individual patient. My surgery went as planned with very little scarring.
    About Dr. Lindsey Beakley, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1396044277
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Beakley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beakley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beakley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beakley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beakley works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Breast Surgical Oncology in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Beakley’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beakley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beakley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beakley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beakley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

