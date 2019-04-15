See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Lindsey Arviso, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Arviso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3900 Junius St Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7700
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White Center for Esophageal Disease
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Dallas Sinus Center
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 382-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Voice Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lindsey Arviso, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366628752
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Arviso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arviso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arviso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arviso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arviso has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arviso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Arviso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arviso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arviso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arviso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

