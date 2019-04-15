Dr. Lindsey Arviso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arviso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Arviso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Arviso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3900 Junius St Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7700
2
Baylor Scott & White Center for Esophageal Disease3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Dallas Sinus Center11970 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 382-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is fantastic! She is extremely knowledgeable in her field of specialty & with new research, procedures & techniques. She has a fantastic bedside manner. With Dr Arvisi, you are not "a patient in room 2", you are a person who needs help & nothing is more important than getting your needs met. She also knows the best in other fields to which she will gladly refer you, if needed.
About Dr. Lindsey Arviso, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Arviso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arviso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arviso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arviso has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arviso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Arviso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arviso.
