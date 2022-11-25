Dr. Lindsee McPhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsee McPhail, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsee McPhail, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. McPhail works at
Locations
Mission Surgery14 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 252-3366
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 252-3366
Mission Children's Specialists5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 252-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
I needed abdominal surgery in North Carolina where I am a part-time resident from Florida. I consulted with Dr. McPhail because I did not want to wait to go back home. She gave me the details-good and bad-about what might and should happen and joked that she wasn't doing a good job of selling her services by being so honest. But I also saw that she was highly experienced with robotic surgery. I am a sports guy (ok, an old sports guy, but still a sports guy) and I wanted to know how long I would be out of action. She told me two weeks and I said to myself yeah, right. But it was almost exactly two weeks and I was back at it with no problems. I was very impressed with Dr. McPhail both personally and professionally. I hope I never need surgery again but if I do, I will be on the next plane to Asheville.
About Dr. Lindsee McPhail, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982823233
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McPhail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPhail accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McPhail has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McPhail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPhail, there are benefits to both methods.