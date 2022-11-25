Overview

Dr. Lindsee McPhail, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. McPhail works at Mission Health in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.