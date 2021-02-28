Dr. Lindsay Wylie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wylie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Wylie, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Wylie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Riverside Pediatric Associates4885 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2-10, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 267-7878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wylie is caring, kind, and thorough. She takes the time to ask important questions, and her bedside manner toward my apprehensive daughter is fantastic. She puts everyone at ease and gives her patients her full attention! We are so grateful to have found her as a pediatrician for our children! She’s the best!
About Dr. Lindsay Wylie, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wylie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wylie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wylie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wylie works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wylie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wylie.
