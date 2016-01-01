See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Lindsay Wilde, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Wilde works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Cancer Center
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 92 ratings
Patient Ratings (92)
5 Star
(82)
4 Star
(9)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Lindsay Wilde, MD

  • Medical Oncology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • 1063701316
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lindsay Wilde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wilde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

92 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilde.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

