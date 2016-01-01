Overview

Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Children's Hospital, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Wells works at Audubon Fertility in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.