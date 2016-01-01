Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Children's Hospital, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
-
1
Audubon Fertility - Audubon4321 Magnolia St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-1390Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
About Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689780504
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- MIT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.