Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Children's Hospital, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Wells works at Audubon Fertility in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Audubon Fertility - Audubon
    4321 Magnolia St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 891-1390
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Children's Hospital
  • Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
  • Ochsner Baptist
  • Ochsner Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689780504
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
