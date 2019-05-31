Dr. Lindsay Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Turner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Pittsburgh Office4815 Liberty Ave # GR30, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1116
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turner and her whole staff are great! They have been very helpful to me.
About Dr. Lindsay Turner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063684520
Education & Certifications
- MaGee Womens Hosp-U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Magee Womens Hospital of UPMC Health System
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
