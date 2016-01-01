Overview

Dr. Lindsay Tse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Tse works at Mmc Weight and Wellness in South Portland, ME with other offices in Warwick, RI and Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.