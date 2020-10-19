Dr. Strader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay Strader, DO
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Strader, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Strader works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Office551 N Hillside St Ste 550, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 682-2911
-
2
Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0296Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 719-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strader?
Dr Strader helped save my life. She is a great Doctor and person. Highly recommend her to anyone in need of her talent.
About Dr. Lindsay Strader, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1619105178
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strader works at
Dr. Strader has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Strader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.