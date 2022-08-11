Dr. Lindsay Sklar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Sklar, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Sklar, MD is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Locations
West Bloomfield Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Plc.5839 W Maple Rd Ste 109, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I met her first time today and was very impressed with her knowledge and pleasant personality.
About Dr. Lindsay Sklar, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1962843631
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sklar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.