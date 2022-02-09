Overview

Dr. Lindsay Potdevin, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Potdevin works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.