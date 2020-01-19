Dr. Lindsay Orris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Orris, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Orris, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med.
A.T. Still University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Dr. Orris works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Veterans Affairs2979 Victoria St, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 359-4440
-
2
Rheumatology Associates3740 Utica Ridge Rd Ste A, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 359-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orris?
She really listens and then she acts. Things started happening once I saw her!
About Dr. Lindsay Orris, DO
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1225263833
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences
- University of Iowa
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orris works at
Dr. Orris has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Orris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.