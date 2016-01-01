See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Lindsay Mossinger, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lindsay Mossinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Mossinger works at Los Alamitos Medical Center in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Los Alamitos Medical Center
    Los Alamitos Medical Center
3851 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
(562) 794-9711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Limb Swelling
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Sickle Cell Disease
Limb Swelling
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Sickle Cell Disease
Limb Swelling
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Lindsay Mossinger, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952644197
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Mossinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mossinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mossinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mossinger works at Los Alamitos Medical Center in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mossinger’s profile.

    Dr. Mossinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mossinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mossinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mossinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

