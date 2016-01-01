See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Lindsay Maggio, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lindsay Maggio, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

Dr. Maggio works at Lindsay Maggio, MD in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lindsay Maggio, MD
    10016 Wellness Way Ste 120, Orlando, FL 32832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-2913

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lindsay Maggio, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1366603763
    Education & Certifications

    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Maggio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maggio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maggio works at Lindsay Maggio, MD in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maggio’s profile.

    Dr. Maggio has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maggio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maggio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.