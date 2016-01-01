Overview

Dr. Lindsay Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami|University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Lewis works at HCA Florida St Lucie Medical Specialists - Residency Practice in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.