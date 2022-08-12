See All Rheumatologists in Cranberry Township, PA
Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO

Rheumatology
4.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Meadville Medical Center and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Ledwich works at advanced rheumatology and arthritis wellness center in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    advanced rheumatology and arthritis wellness center
    144 Emeryville Dr Ste 220, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 935-9355
  2. 2
    advanced rheumatology and arthritis wellness center
    10431 Perry Hwy Ste 300, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 935-9355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • Grove City Medical Center
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Meadville Medical Center
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 12, 2022
    she is a very kind doctor she truly wants to help her patients not just cash an insurance check
    April Danlovich — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124227103
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington and Jefferson College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledwich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ledwich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ledwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ledwich has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledwich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledwich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledwich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledwich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledwich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

