Overview

Dr. Lindsay Larson is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Larson works at Prohealth Partners in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.