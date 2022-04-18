Dr. Lindsay Lally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Lally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Lally, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital For Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2434Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Riley J. Williams III MD PC525 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2434
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lally is a brilliant doctor. She is focused, logical and has been a help to me. She is honest and direct. A top doctor.
About Dr. Lindsay Lally, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1205095262
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Princeton U
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lally has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lally has seen patients for Wegener's Granulomatosis, Raynaud's Disease and Polymyositis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.