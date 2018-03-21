Overview

Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Honaker works at Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, OH with other offices in Chillicothe, OH and Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Borderline Personality Disorder and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.