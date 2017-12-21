Dr. Lindsay Heulitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heulitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Heulitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Heulitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Central Clinic For Women9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 500, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-5885Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had a wonderful experience with Dr. Heulitt! Everyone in the office is welcoming and friendly. Dr. Heulitt has a great bedside manner. I love that she always asks me if anything is worrying me or if I have any questions. I never feel rushed out of the office. I have a high risk pregnancy, and Dr. Heulitt has been very thorough managing my care. I trust her completely and feel that I and my baby are very cared for! I am so glad I chose Dr. Heulitt to be my doctor!
About Dr. Lindsay Heulitt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heulitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heulitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heulitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heulitt.
