Dr. Lindsay Goodstein, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lindsay Goodstein, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Goodstein works at Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Nosebleed and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group
    60 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401
    Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group
    1001 Easton Rd Ste 106, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Nosebleed
Headache
Postnasal Drip
Nosebleed
Headache

Postnasal Drip
Nosebleed
Headache
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cough
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Laryngitis
Nasal Polyp
Outer Ear Infection
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Ear Disorders
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Tongue Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Polyp

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 18, 2022
Dr Goodstein is very friendly and patient. I have a lot of anxiety and she took her time with me and never got impatient or annoyed. She never seemed in a hurry to complete the visit. She is confident in her knowledge of her field.
Kathleen M — Nov 18, 2022
About Dr. Lindsay Goodstein, MD

  Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
  11 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1245597251
Education & Certifications

  THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
  THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
  University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
  Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lindsay Goodstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goodstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goodstein has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Nosebleed and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodstein.

