Dr. Lindsay Goodstein, MD
Dr. Lindsay Goodstein, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group60 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions
Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group1001 Easton Rd Ste 106, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Dr Goodstein is very friendly and patient. I have a lot of anxiety and she took her time with me and never got impatient or annoyed. She never seemed in a hurry to complete the visit. She is confident in her knowledge of her field.
About Dr. Lindsay Goodstein, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245597251
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Goodstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodstein has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Nosebleed and Headache, and more.
Dr. Goodstein speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodstein.
