Overview

Dr. Lindsay Ford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Ford works at East Jefferson Physician Office in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.