Dr. Lindsay Ferraro, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Ferraro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Neurology6 Care Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 693-4629Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience really good doctor great bedside manner spent 45 minutes with me did not feel rushed great plan of action
About Dr. Lindsay Ferraro, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194003889
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferraro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferraro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferraro works at
Dr. Ferraro has seen patients for Migraine, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferraro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferraro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferraro.
