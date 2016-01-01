See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Camden, AR
Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD is a pediatric dermatology specialist in Camden, AR. She currently practices at Dermatology Group Of Arkansas. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Enns is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ouachita Valley Family Clinic
    353 Cash Rd SW, Camden, AR 71701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 836-8101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Group Of Arkansas
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 690, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-8422
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Clinic
    625 United Dr Ste 320, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-8422
    Monday
    8:45am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Melanoma Screening
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD

  • Pediatric Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1225052731
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
  • Pediatric Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(21)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
