Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD is a pediatric dermatology specialist in Camden, AR. She currently practices at Dermatology Group Of Arkansas. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Enns is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology.
Locations
Ouachita Valley Family Clinic353 Cash Rd SW, Camden, AR 71701 Directions (870) 836-8101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Group Of Arkansas9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 690, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8422
Baptist Health Clinic625 United Dr Ste 320, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 227-8422Monday8:45am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatric Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Enns?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enns has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Enns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enns.
