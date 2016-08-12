See All Otolaryngologists in Danville, PA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Lindsay Eisler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danville, PA. 

Dr. Eisler works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Geisinger Health System
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Geisinger Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Fracture
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Broken Nose
Facial Fracture
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Broken Nose
Rhinoseptoplasty
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Bell's Palsy
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facelift
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Orbital Fracture
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Big Ears
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Jaw Fracture
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Tongue Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 12, 2016
    Dr. Eisler is one of the most professional doctors I have ever received care from. Her knowledge and bedside manner is beyond exceptional. I would highly recommend her for any ENT/plastic surgery.
    Amee in Wilkes-Barre, PA — Aug 12, 2016
    About Dr. Lindsay Eisler, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1902098387
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Eisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Eisler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisler works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Eisler's profile.

    Dr. Eisler has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisler on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

