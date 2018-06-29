Dr. Lindsay Deuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Deuster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Deuster, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea East Mason Health Center3021 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 436-1340
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, patient, knowledgable and thorough. I trust her with my children's like she was family.
About Dr. Lindsay Deuster, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1205062635
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pediatrics
