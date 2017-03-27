Dr. Lindsay Darrah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darrah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Darrah, MD
Dr. Lindsay Darrah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Obstetric Gynecology and Infertility PA6405 France Ave S Ste W400, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions
Ogi - Maple Grove9550 Upland Ln N Ste 230, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 255-3400
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
She is very friendly and provides correct guidance.She gives utmost attention to even small things.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Dr. Darrah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darrah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Darrah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darrah.
