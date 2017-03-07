Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Phoebe Maternal Fetal Medicine417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE Dr.Cruel!!! He delivered 2 of my children and would have delivered my third if he hadn't been on vacation. ?????? He always have a smile on his face and he cares about his patients. He asks how you are doing and develops a relationship with each patient.
About Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760494322
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Cruel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruel has seen patients for Chlamydia Infection Screening, Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruel.
