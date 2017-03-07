Overview

Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cruel works at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chlamydia Infection Screening, Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

