Dr. Lindsay Coda, DO
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Coda, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Coda works at
Locations
Northeast OB/GYN PC11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-6650
Northeast Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 422-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately, I suffered a miscarriage - at her office, at the end of the day. This was the first time I met Dr. Coda. She was absolutely amazing and went above and beyond to ensure I was properly cared for, including staying quite late. She made sure I understood everything and made me feel as comfortable as possible in a situation like that. She had every opportunity to show her true colors, and they shined!
About Dr. Lindsay Coda, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265762132
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Coda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coda works at
Dr. Coda has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Coda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.