Overview

Dr. Lindsay Chong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Chong works at John Muir Medical Group in Concord, CA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.