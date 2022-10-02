Overview

Dr. Lindsay Call, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Call works at Champaign Dental Group in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.