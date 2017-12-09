Overview

Dr. Lindsay Bools, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bools works at Catawba Valley Vascular Surgery in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.