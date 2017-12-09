Dr. Lindsay Bools, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bools is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Bools, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Bools, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Catawba Valley Pulmonology1771 Tate Blvd SE Ste 204, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-9105
- 2 1899 Tate Blvd Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-9105
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bools is amazing! She was extremely knowledgeable, caring, and personable to my family and I. I would highly recommend her to anyone with any vascular issues.
About Dr. Lindsay Bools, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bools has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bools accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bools has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bools has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bools on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bools. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bools.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bools, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bools appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.