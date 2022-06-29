Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berbiglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
DMC Huron Valley General Surgery1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-3338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pulmonary Consultants of Sw Fl PA708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 6, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 424-2755
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel the entire visit was wonderful it was outstanding all of the staff was so nice and seem to be really caring about everything I really appreciate this Office and I will definitely recommend them to everybody I talk to
About Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265662886
Education & Certifications
- Summa Health System
- Detroit Medical Center
- Michigan State University
Dr. Berbiglia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berbiglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Berbiglia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berbiglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berbiglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berbiglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.