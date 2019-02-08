See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Baltimore, MD
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lindsay Appel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Appel works at Dr. Nora Carroll Meenaghan , MD in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Center
    301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9123
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Simon V. Scalia M.d. LLC
    2801 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 327-0687

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 08, 2019
    Dr Appel is not just the best OB EVER but the best Dr I have ever seen. She delivered my son and is currently taking care of us with my daughter and we travel 2 hours ONE WAY to see her. She is more than worth it. The office staff is absolutely amazing and everyone is always so pleasant! If you want to be in excellent hands she is your Dr. Even with a very rough pregnancy she has been the sunshine we have needed. The entire staff holds a very special place in our families heart!
    Lisa Bradford in Hurlock — Feb 08, 2019
    About Dr. Lindsay Appel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 1922307677
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Appel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Appel works at Dr. Nora Carroll Meenaghan , MD in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Appel’s profile.

    Dr. Appel has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

