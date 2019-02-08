Dr. Lindsay Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Appel, MD
Dr. Lindsay Appel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9123Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Simon V. Scalia M.d. LLC2801 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 327-0687
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Appel is not just the best OB EVER but the best Dr I have ever seen. She delivered my son and is currently taking care of us with my daughter and we travel 2 hours ONE WAY to see her. She is more than worth it. The office staff is absolutely amazing and everyone is always so pleasant! If you want to be in excellent hands she is your Dr. Even with a very rough pregnancy she has been the sunshine we have needed. The entire staff holds a very special place in our families heart!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Appel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appel has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appel.
