Overview

Dr. Lindsay Adam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Adam works at Raleigh Ophthalmology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.