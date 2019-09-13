Dr. Lindsay Adam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Adam, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Adam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Adam works at
Locations
-
1
Blue Ridge Office2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Raleigh Ophthalmology10880 Durant Rd Ste 112, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 782-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adam?
I see Dr Adam in Raleigh. I had been losing vision in my left eye 5 years after cataract surgery with another doctor. another doctor here in Raleigh missed it completely. I came to see Dr. Adam, and she diagnosed it right away, put my mind at ease and set up a quick (less than 20 minutes total) procedure that cleared it up completely. Great skill and friendly and un-rushed, too, which is rare these days.
About Dr. Lindsay Adam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427360783
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam works at
Dr. Adam has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.