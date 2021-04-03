See All Ophthalmologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Linder Wingo, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Linder Wingo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Wingo works at Associated Comprehensive Eyecare P A in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Comprehensive Eyecare P A
    2441 E Fort King St Bldg 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-8404

Hospital Affiliations
  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Drusen
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esophoria
Eye Cancer
Eyeglasses
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Temporal Arteritis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr. Wingo is wonderful. He corrected a mis-diagnosis I had received from an optometrist, discovered what the real problem was, which turned out to be something very simple and easy to handle. He saved me from unnecessary surgery. I can't thank him enough.
    Kate M. — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Linder Wingo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699771907
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linder Wingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wingo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wingo works at Associated Comprehensive Eyecare P A in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wingo’s profile.

    Dr. Wingo has seen patients for Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

