Dr. Linder Wingo, MD
Dr. Linder Wingo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Associated Comprehensive Eyecare P A2441 E Fort King St Bldg 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-8404
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Dr. Wingo is wonderful. He corrected a mis-diagnosis I had received from an optometrist, discovered what the real problem was, which turned out to be something very simple and easy to handle. He saved me from unnecessary surgery. I can't thank him enough.
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Dr. Wingo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingo has seen patients for Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingo.
