Dr. Linden Karas, MD
Overview
Dr. Linden Karas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ontario, OH. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Bucyrus Community Hospital and Galion Community Hospital.
Locations
Avita Health System - Galion Workwell Occupational Health715 Richland Mall, Ontario, OH 44906 Directions (567) 307-7854
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Galion Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Ohio
- HumanaOne
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Karas is an amazing surgeon, she cares about each patient, she is kind and supportive through the journey and wants to help you see success. The program provides nutrition education as well to ensure long term success. July 2021 is two years since she helped me change my life and I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Linden Karas, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French
- 1275837569
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- Amherst College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karas speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Karas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.