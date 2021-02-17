See All General Surgeons in Ontario, OH
General Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Linden Karas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ontario, OH. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Bucyrus Community Hospital and Galion Community Hospital.

Dr. Karas works at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital in Ontario, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Avita Health System - Galion Workwell Occupational Health
    715 Richland Mall, Ontario, OH 44906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 307-7854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avita Ontario
  • Bucyrus Community Hospital
  • Galion Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Back Pain
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Switch and SIPS
Esophageal Diseases
Fatigue
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Gastric Banding
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Generalized Obesity
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Incontinence
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Joint Pain
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Meckel's Diverticulum
Middle Back Pain
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity - Colitis - Hypothyroidism - Cardiac Hypertrophy - Developmental Delay
Obesity Associated Asthma
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
Osteosarcoma
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Sleep Apnea
Stomach Diseases
Surgical Weight Loss
Thrombosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Upper Back Pain
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Weight Gain
Weight Loss
Weight-Related Conditions
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Ohio
    • HumanaOne
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Dr Karas is an amazing surgeon, she cares about each patient, she is kind and supportive through the journey and wants to help you see success. The program provides nutrition education as well to ensure long term success. July 2021 is two years since she helped me change my life and I am forever grateful.
    Robyn Minnear — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Linden Karas, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1275837569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    Mercy Catholic Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Wright State University / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Amherst College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linden Karas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karas works at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital in Ontario, OH. View the full address on Dr. Karas’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Karas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.