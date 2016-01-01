Dr. Fernando accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linden Fernando, MD
Overview
Dr. Linden Fernando, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean.
Dr. Fernando works at
Locations
Appalachian Recovery Care, PLLC2726 W State St, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 758-6744Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 630 Oneega Ln, Erwin, TN 37650 Directions (423) 743-2806
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Linden Fernando, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1447208129
Education & Certifications
- E Tenn St U Fp Prog
- American University of the Caribbean
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernando works at
