Dr. Lindell Busciglio, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindell Busciglio, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Busciglio works at Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
    4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9137
  2. 2
    Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
    5504 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 24, 2020
    I'm not a paitent of Dr. Busciglio, however my brother-in-law Mariano is. He has had so many doctors in the last 20 years for various reasons-however Dr. Busciglio she is the only one he has ever raved about in a positive way til this day, and for as long as I have known Mariano which is 38 years. Lastly, my wife and I have two amazing daughters-our oldest is a RN the other will be a Freshman at UF this Summer and aspiring to be a Oncologist. He loves them both so much and has said he wishes how my youngest can be as good as Dr Busciglio-that is the highest compliment I have ever heard him make in reference to any Dr. or professional. On behalf of our entire family I just wanted to say thank you so much Dr. Busciglio not just in the manner, care and inspiration you have given to Mariano-the many other lives that you touched when they are most vulerable.
    Edwin Suarez — May 24, 2020
    About Dr. Lindell Busciglio, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558344184
    Education & Certifications

    • U South Fla/TVAH/TGH
    • U South Fla/TVAH/TGH
    • U South Fla/TVAH/TGH
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
