Overview

Dr. Lindall Perry, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Perry works at Central Missouri Dermatology Associates in Columbia, MO with other offices in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.