Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindall Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lindall Perry, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
1
Central Missouri Dermatology Associates401 N Keene St Ste 1-3, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 876-1616
2
Jefferson City Office for Columbia Dermatology1400 Southwest Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 876-1616Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 11:30amThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
- Boone Hospital Center
Longtime family physician. Trust every aspect of Dr. Perry's practice.
Dr. Lindall Perry, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
- Univ of Virginia-UVA Health System
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Perry works at
