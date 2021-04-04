Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeineh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD
Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California, Irvine - M.D. and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Ivan M. Turpin, M.D. & Linda L. Zeineh, M.D.1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 610, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 997-4300
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
She is technically astounding. After partial mastectomy, Dr. Zeineh restored my breasts to perfectly imperfect. as they were twenty years ago.
About Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hand/Microsurgery - Southern Illinois University
- General Surgery - University of California, San Francisco
- University of California, Irvine - M.D.
- University of California, Irvine - BS Biological Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Zeineh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeineh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeineh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeineh speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeineh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeineh.
