Dr. Linda Zacharias, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They completed their fellowship with Ok University



Dr. Zacharias works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.