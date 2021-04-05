Dr. Linda Zacharias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Zacharias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Zacharias, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They completed their fellowship with Ok University
Dr. Zacharias works at
Locations
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Edmond, Bldg 21705 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4978Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was extremely friendly! Dr. Z. is awesome!
About Dr. Linda Zacharias, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1861535908
Education & Certifications
- Ok University
- University VA Hosp
