Overview

Dr. Linda Yu, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Erlanger Center for Women in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.