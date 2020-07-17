See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Katy, TX
Dr. Linda Yancey, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Linda Yancey, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Yancey works at West Houston Infectious Disease Associates in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Houston Infectious Disease Associates
    1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 310, Katy, TX 77493 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3729

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
International Travel Prophylactic Medication Chevron Icon
International Travel Vaccination Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 17, 2020
    This dates all the way back to 2008-2009. I suffered sever colon abscesses that resulted in sepsis and near death. Dr. Yancy was part of a team that saved my life. She is well worth the visit.
    ROD — Jul 17, 2020
    About Dr. Linda Yancey, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992759070
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Yancey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yancey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yancey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yancey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yancey works at West Houston Infectious Disease Associates in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yancey’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yancey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yancey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yancey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yancey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

