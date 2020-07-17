Dr. Linda Yancey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yancey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Yancey, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Yancey, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Yancey works at
Locations
West Houston Infectious Disease Associates1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 310, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 805-3729
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This dates all the way back to 2008-2009. I suffered sever colon abscesses that resulted in sepsis and near death. Dr. Yancy was part of a team that saved my life. She is well worth the visit.
About Dr. Linda Yancey, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992759070
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
