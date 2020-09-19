Dr. Linda Yan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Yan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Yan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Brown Ri Hosp
Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 679-6800
Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2500, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 679-6800
Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC4375 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 350, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 622-1622
NSC Cardiology- Main Office5400 Laurel Springs Pkwy Ste 1401, Johns Creek, GA 30024 Directions (678) 208-0165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Yan and the entire staff have always made me feel welcome and more importantly, safe. She and the crew have a wonderful way of interacting with patients in what could be some very trying times.
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese, French, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1306949854
- Brown Ri Hosp
- U Hosp At Stony Brook
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
