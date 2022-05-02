Dr. Linda Wrigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Wrigley, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Wrigley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wrigley works at
Locations
Alaska OB/GYN Associates, LLC4200 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 101, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5224
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Wrigley is the best. She always goes above and beyond to take care of you and make sure you feel comfortable. She truly cares about her patients. As a woman entering into her 30s, having a good OBGYN you trust and feel comfortable with is important, Dr.Wrigley is just that! I highly recommend her
About Dr. Linda Wrigley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1235115114
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital
- SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wrigley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wrigley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wrigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wrigley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrigley.
